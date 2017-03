Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Whether you’re filling tires or firing pneumatic tools, this 4.5 star-rated Porter-Cable electric pancake compressor has is a great addition to any garage, and you can pick it up for $99 in today’s Gold Box. That’s about $30-$50 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s ever listed.