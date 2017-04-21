Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is having a BOGO on all bralettes and unlined bras, in basically every style you could think of. With most of them priced in the $25-$30 range, that means you’re getting two of them for just $13-$15 each. I recommend stocking up on a couple different styles.

I also recommend poking around the site for other deals, like $15 tanks and tees, BOGO 50% off on socks, and their clearance section which is up to 60% off a ton of spring- and summer-ready styles.

