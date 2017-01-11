Up to 80% off select styles

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 80% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year will be.

Here’s what to pick up before they sell out:

Kéji Denim Jacket, $91 | | Michael Michael Kors Cutout Georgette Dress, $95 | Karl Lagerfeld Fringed Piqué and Satin-Crepe Top, $79 | Anya Hindmarch Valerie Glittered Canvas Clutch, $300 | 3.1 Philip Lim Ruffled Silk Top, $79
Helmut Lang Cutout Knotted Twill Top, $104 | La Perla Feline Chic Bra, $45 | Isabel Marant Leo Lace-Up Ballet Flat, $200 | Moschino Intarsia Wool Mini Skirt, $79 | Carven Wrap-Effect Matelassé Top, $87