Mpow's $11 Bluetooth Headphone Carrying Case Includes A Battery To Charge Your 'Buds

Mpow Portable Battery Case for Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code SDPHVWJX 

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there's no getting around it: They're a pain in the ass to charge.

Luckily, Mpow's new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you'll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.