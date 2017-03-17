Mpow Portable Battery Case for Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code SDPHVWJX

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.

Luckily, Mpow’s new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Snack Bowl, Bluetooth Headphone Charging Case, Dry Shampoo, and More
Keep Your Pets In the Backseat With These Affordable Seat Belts
The Smartest Little Snack Bowl Keeps Your Olive Pits Out of Sight - Just $13 Today