Motivate Yourself to Start Running In 2017 With This Discounted GPS WatchShep McAllisterToday 11:53amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsGarmin6EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Garmin Forerunner 225, $160 If one of your new year’s resolutions is to finally start running, this Garmin GPS watch can track your routes, calories burned, heart rate...basically everything you need to shame yourself into going a little bit further. $160 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so I’d sprint over to the site to lock in your order. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Nespresso, Fitness Gear, Xbox One S Controller, and MorePick Up An Extra (PC-Compatible) Xbox One S Controller For $40Get Fit in 2017 With a Variety of Workout DealsShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply6 repliesLeave a reply