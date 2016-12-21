2-Pack Aukey Magnetic Vent Mounts, $8 with code AUK2PACK

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $8 today with code AUK2PACK. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), they would make great stocking stuffers.