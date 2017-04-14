If you want a security camera to check in on your house without spending a ton of money, this model from TaoTronics has a ton of features for just $45. You can pan, tilt, and even use the camera as a two-way intercom via your smartphone, and it’ll also send you a push notification when it detects motion.



Unlike some higher end cameras, this one doesn’t have a cloud DVR feature, opting instead to store your saved clips to a microSD card. That makes it somewhat less useful for catching thieves (they could just, you know, steal the camera), but it means you won’t have to pay any monthly fees, and it should be more than adequate for saying hi to your dogs during your lunch break.