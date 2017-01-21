Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and Prime members can pick it up for just $30 today, albeit with a backorder. If you want it faster, or aren’t a Prime member, it’s also available for $35.



The Yi Home Camera includes all the basic features you’d expect, including two-way audio, automatic activity alerts to your phone, and remote monitoring. And unlike other companies that rely on cloud storage and monthly fees, the Yi stores your files on an onboard microSD card, no membership required.

More Deals