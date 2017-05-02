Yi Home Camera, $35

Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and you can pick it up for just $35 today, or $5 less than usual.

The Yi Home Camera includes all the basic features you’d expect, including two-way audio, automatic activity alerts to your phone, and remote monitoring. And unlike other companies that rely on cloud storage and monthly fees, the Yi stores your files on an onboard microSD card, no membership required. That means it’s less than ideal for home burglary situations, but perfectly adequate for saying hi to your dog while you’re at work.

