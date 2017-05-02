Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and you can pick it up for just $35 today, or $5 less than usual.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Monitor Your Home From Anywhere With Yi's $35 Security Camera
Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and you can pick it up for just $35 today, or $5 less than usual.