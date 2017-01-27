Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Modernize Your Home Wi-Fi With This Discounted NETGEAR NighthawkJillian LucasToday 12:46pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTechNetworkingRouterAmazonNetgear241EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Netgear Nighthawk R6700, $100 after $20 coupon If your home network has more holes than Swiss cheese, Netgear’s Nighthawk R6700 features beamforming, USB ports, and up to 1750 Mbps maximum throughput, meaning it’s more than enough router for most homes. You can save an additional $20 by clipping the on-page coupon, which brings it down to just $100. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Black & Decker Vacuums, Inflatable Lounger, Xbox Bundles, and MoreBuy An iPad Air 2 With AppleCare+ and Automatically Save $150Get a Battery That Can Do Both: The Jackery Bolt Has Built-In Lightning and MicroUSB CablesJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply24 repliesLeave a reply