Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Maybe You'll Actually Get Some Sleep With This Sleep Therapy SystemJillian LucasToday 1:46pmFiled to: Kinja Deals Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep Sleep Therapy System, $71 If the only thing keeping you from a good night's sleep is the lack of white noise (lucky you), today's Gold Box has your answer. Pick up the Adaptive Sound Technology Sleep Therapy System for $71, today only, and enjoy disruptive noise cancelling technology that adjusts to the ambient noise around you. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com