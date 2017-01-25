Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep Sleep Therapy System, $71

If the only thing keeping you from a good night’s sleep is the lack of white noise (lucky you), today’s Gold Box has your answer. Pick up the Adaptive Sound Technology Sleep Therapy System for $71, today only, and enjoy disruptive noise cancelling technology that adjusts to the ambient noise around you.

