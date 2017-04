Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

May the 4th is basically the Star Wars fan’s Christmas. Rewatch the original trilogy with even more geek cred during ThinkGeek’s May the 4th Star Wars sale. Get 40-60% off a ton of Star Wars gear, from apparel, to accessories, to collectibles. There’s enough to fill a sandcrawler two times over.

Advertisement

Here are some awesome thing to grab while they’re discounted: