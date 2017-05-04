Never tell me the odds that Amazon would host an incredible sale on signed Star Wars memorabilia to celebrate May the Fourth. Everything from a Kenny Baker/R2D2 photo all the way up to a Dark Horse comics and glossy photos signed by all the big names (Jar Jar Binks, notwithstanding) is there. These prices will set like the two suns of Tatooine at the end of the day, so it’s do or do not, there is no try.



