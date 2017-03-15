Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Make Your Wardrobe Ready for Spring With an Extra 30% Off at J.Crew FactoryJillian LucasYesterday 2:53pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleJ.Crew FactoryMen's ApparelWomen's Apparel1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Extra 30% off clearance items with the code EXTRA30 Another day, another J.Crew Factory markdown. This time, get an extra 30% off all clearance styles with the code EXTRA30. J.Crew Factory is basically always on sale, but it works even better when they have extra discounts, so if you haven’t stocked up on workwear staples and outwear galore, maybe this one will change your mind. Advertisement Here are a few clearance items to pick up with the extra discount: Petite Maxi Dress with Printed Skirt, $32 | Classic Wool Fedora, $14 | Stretch Pencil Skirt, $28 | Gemstone Cluster Necklace, $21 | Olive Suede Pumps, $49 | Short-Sleeve Striped Sweater, $24 Flannel-Lined Moccasins, $14 | Anchor Mug, $7 | Gingham Washed Shirt, $17 | Fabric Card Holder, $6 | Driggs Broken-In Chino, $28 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Uniqlo, Tria, J.Crew Factory, and MoreThe Best Looking Coffee Maker Is Also One of the CheapestToday's Best Deals: Smart Car Charger, WeMo Mini, Dyson Fan, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply