Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Make Your Place Smell Overwhelmingly Good With Amazon's One Day Yankee Candle SaleJillian LucasToday 9:01amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleYankee CandleCandleHome231EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Amazon Yankee Candle Company Sale Ah, Yankee Candle: The brand that goes from lovely smelling to headache-inducing faster than you can say “Fresh Balsam.” If you need to replenish your candle stash, take up to 40% off large jar and 2-wick candles during today’s Amazon Gold Box. But this is a one-day sale, so get your wax on before this burns out. Advertisement This sale runs the gamut of scents as well, from Midsummer’s Night to Pink Sands to Mountain Lodge, and everything in between.More Deals Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply23 repliesLeave a reply