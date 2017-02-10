Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Make Your Own Bubbles With a Discounted SodaStream SourceShep McAllisterToday 11:15amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenSodaStreamAmazonSodaHome6EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink SodaStream Source, $80 Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water. While supplies last, you can get a SodaStream Source from Amazon for $80, complete with a small starter CO2 canister, and a mail-in rebate for a free full-sized starter canister. That’s the best price Amazon’s listed in over a year, and if you regularly buy soda or carbonated water at the store, it’ll pay for itself. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Cookbooks, Charging Cables, Smartphone Car MountsSnag a Set of Wireless Over-Ears For Just $30, Today OnlyDe-Stink Your Home With This Attractive Oil DiffuserShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply6 repliesLeave a reply