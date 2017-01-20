Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Logitech's Tricked Out MX Master Mouse Is Cheaper Than Ever TodayShep McAllisterToday 10:42amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPeripheralsComputers & AccessoriesLogitechAmazon131EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkThe successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to a new low price on Amazon, while supplies last. The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously. $65 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Madden 17, True Wireless Headphones, TurboTax, and MoreGive Your Eyes a Break With This $9 Bias LightNew Year, New You Starts With Gummy Vitamins and More From Amazon's Sample BoxShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply13 repliesLeave a reply