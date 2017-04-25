There may be no better way to spend a Sunday than killing a bottle of wine while leisurely making a big-ass paella to share, but the experience isn’t complete without an honest-to-goodness paella pan. Luckily, Lodge makes a heavy duty carbon steel model that’ll work on pretty much any cooking surface, and with a few exceptions, $47 is about as cheap as it gets.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Lodge's 15" Paella Skillet Is the Perfect Pan For the Perfect Food
There may be no better way to spend a Sunday than killing a bottle of wine while leisurely making a big-ass paella to share, but the experience isn’t complete without an honest-to-goodness paella pan. Luckily, Lodge makes a heavy duty carbon steel model that’ll work on pretty much any cooking surface, and with a few exceptions, $47 is about as cheap as it gets.