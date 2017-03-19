New York Times Bestsellers Kindle Sale

The theme for this weekend’s Kindle Gold Box is a simple one: New York Times bestsellers. Insider, you’ll find over 60 fiction and nonfiction titles—all of which are obviously very popular—marked down to just a few bucks each.

Recommended Stories

Sunday's Best Deals: Tommy Hilfiger Accessories, Camping Gear, Bestselling Ebooks, and More
Get Out of Town With Amazon's One-Day Camping Gear Sale
Amazon's Blowing Out Dozens of Tommy Hilfiger Accessories For Under $23, Today Only