Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Light Up Your Day With 2 Sets of String Lights for $5Jillian LucasToday 2:31pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeString LightsAmazon2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Oak Leaf LED String Lights, Set of 2, $5 with code BP526S4Y What's better than one set of string lights for $5? Two sets of string lights for $5. Use the code BP526S4Y and get two strands of copper string lights, in any color. Now that's a bright deal (sorry).