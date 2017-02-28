Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Light Up Every Nook and Cranny With OxyLED's Stick-Anywhere Motion LightsShep McAllisterToday 11:25amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeLEDLightingOxyLEDAMazon62EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink OxyLED T-02 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing LED Lights, $15 with code OXY2PT02 OxyLED’s stick-anywhere motion-sensing lights are ideal for dark cabinets and closets, and though they’re currently listed for $11 each, you can add two to your cart today, and get both for $15 with code OXY2PT02/ Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Calvin Klein Underwear, Google Home, Game of Thrones Risk, and MoreFree Money! Save $7.50 on a $25 Gift Card To Hundreds Of Stores.Turn Your Phone's Video Clips Into Actual Movies With Adobe Premiere Elements 15Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply6 repliesLeave a reply