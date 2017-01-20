Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Drive Out the Darkness With This $8 Cree LED FlashlightShep McAllisterToday 12:08pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsCreeLEDKmashiToolsFlashlight1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink KMASHI Cree T6 Flashlight, $8 with code NDJ9SWWI Everyone should keep a few small LED flashlights handy, and this $8 model from KMASHI includes Cree bulbs, five lighting modes, and a 50,000 hour lifespan.Just note that you’ll either need three AAAs or an 18650 battery to run it. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Madden 17, True Wireless Headphones, TurboTax, and MoreThese Kindle Books Are On Sale Today, For Some ReasonThis $15 Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler Comes With All the Accessories You NeedShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply