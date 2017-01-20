KMASHI Cree T6 Flashlight, $8 with code NDJ9SWWI

Everyone should keep a few small LED flashlights handy, and this $8 model from KMASHI includes Cree bulbs, five lighting modes, and a 50,000 hour lifespan.

Just note that you’ll either need three AAAs or an 18650 battery to run it.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Madden 17, True Wireless Headphones, TurboTax, and More
These Kindle Books Are On Sale Today, For Some Reason
This $15 Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler Comes With All the Accessories You Need