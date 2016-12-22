Life's Too Short to Clean Your Floors: Get Yourself a Robotic Vacuum For Just $127Shep McAllisterToday 11:14amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeCleaningRobotic VacuumAmazonGold Box8EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink ILIFE V3s Robotic Vacuum, $127 It doesn’t have the brand recognition of Roomba, or even Anker, but this ILIFE V3s robotic vacuum does have pretty spectacular Amazon reviews, and it can be yours for just $127 today. I suggest putting it straight to work on those pine needles on your floor. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Steam Controller, Sony Headphones, Christmas Ornaments, and MoreStuff Your Holiday Decoration Box With Amazon's One-Day Keepsake SaleGive Your MacBook Its Ports Back With a Trio of USB-C HubsShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply