Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

The deal is Bond. James Bond. Currently on Amazon, Prime members can own all 24 Bond films on Blu-ray for $75, the best price we’ve ever seen. This set unfortunately doesn’t include digital copies, but at barely more than $3 per movie, it’s tough to complain.