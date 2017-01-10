Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.License To Deal: Own All 24 James Bond Movies For $75Shep McAllisterToday 10:14amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsMediaMoviesBondAmazonBox Sets22EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink The James Bond Collection, $75 The deal is Bond. James Bond. Currently on Amazon, Prime members can own all 24 Bond films on Blu-ray for $75, the best price we’ve ever seen. This set unfortunately doesn’t include digital copies, but at barely more than $3 per movie, it’s tough to complain. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply