Levi's Expanded Their Sale Discount to 40% Off

40% off all sale styles with code SALE40

It may say 30% off on the Levi's site, but enter the code SALE40 at checkout, and you're in for a treat. Levi's ramped up their sale discount from 30% to 40% off all sale styles. And the great thing about the Levi's store is that it isn't just denim.

I finally got my hands on a pair of the infamous Wedgie jean, and I love them (the Joshua Tree wash is on sale for $42). My most recent purchase was this really comfy sweater that I have worn at least three times in the past two weeks.