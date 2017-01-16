Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Let Your Wallet Rest While You Break a Sweat With This Discounted Fitness EquipmentJillian LucasToday 8:48amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsFitnessGymWorking OutHealthAmazonGold Box11EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Perfect Fitness Gold Box This Gold Box is made for the person that wants that home gym but doesn’t actually have the room for it. The infamous Perfect Pushup is marked down under $30, along with the Ab Carver, and a doorway pull up bar. So basically, there’s no excuse not to work out at home now. If resistance training is more your thing, how about grabbing some of these discounted bands? Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply