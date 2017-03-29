Amazon’s Alexa is basically the operating system of the home, but to fully appreciate it, you need to scatter Echoes and Echo Dots around your house until they can basically hear your from anywhere. If you’re ready to fully commit, Amazon’s offering a solid discount on the already-affordable Echo Dot when you buy three, this week only.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Lean Into the Alexa-Powered Future With $20 Off Three Amazon Echo Dots
Amazon’s Alexa is basically the operating system of the home, but to fully appreciate it, you need to scatter Echoes and Echo Dots around your house until they can basically hear your from anywhere. If you’re ready to fully commit, Amazon’s offering a solid discount on the already-affordable Echo Dot when you buy three, this week only.