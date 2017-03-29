To get the deal, just add three Dots to your cart, and use promo code DOT3PACK at checkout. The $130 you’ll spend is, somewhat incredibly, $50 less than a single full-sized Amazon Echo. The Dots’ speakers obviously aren’t as good, but you can plug them in or pair them over Bluetooth to any other speaker you have lying around, which makes them perfect little omnipotent, voice-activated Music streamers.

