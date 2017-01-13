Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Keep Your USB-C Devices At 100% With a Pair of Charger DealsJillian LucasFriday 12:57pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTechPowerAukeyChargerMobile54EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Aukey USB-C/QC 3.0 Car Charger, $13 with code AUK4USBC | Aukey USB-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery, $22 with code AUK5USBC If your new phone or laptop charges over USB-C, Aukey has a couple of chargers on sale for you today.The $13 car charger includes an extra Quick Charge 3.0 port, so no matter what phone you’re using, you’ll be sure to get the fastest charging speed available. Meanwhile, the $20 wall charger supports USB-C power delivery with up to 29W of throughput, which happens to be exactly as much as Apple’s 12" MacBook supports. Plus, it ships with a special adapter that transforms that single USB-C port into a pair of 2.4A standard USB ports for your other devices. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Thermos Koozie, Watch Dogs 2, 100 Gaming Dice, and MoreTackle Any Project With This Fully Outfitted Dremel, Now Cheaper Than EverWeather the Storm With This $38 UPS Power Backup, Perfect For Networking GearJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply