Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Keep Your Seats Clean and Your Furry Friend Comfy With This $18 AmazonBasics Car HammockShep McAllisterToday 11:15amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAmazonPetsAmazonBasicsAuto1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink AmazonBasics Waterproof Hammock Seat Cover, $18 Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly physiological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. So, if you’re planning on taking your dog to your parents’ house for the holidays, this hammock seat cover from AmazonBasics can help keep your backseat fur and slobber-free.The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: USB Power Outlets, DIY Video Games, Time Lapse Videos, and More Your Favorite Bluetooth Earbuds Are Down to $17, Plus More Options For $10This $6 Travel Charger Is a No-Brainer Upgrade From Apple's iPhone Power BrickShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply