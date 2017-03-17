4-Pack Pet Seat Belts, $7 with code N4OQGQAC

If you want to keep your furry friends in the backseat where they belongs on your next road trip, these dog seat belts clip into most standard seat belt buckles on one end, and a dog harness on the other.



A few things here: First, these aren’t designed to keep your dog safe in an accident, if that wasn’t obvious. They’re meant to keep her from jumping into the front seat to tell you she loves you while you’re merging onto the highway. Second, use a dog harness instead of a collar, just in case you get into a fender bender or have to come to a hard stop. Third, use promo code N4OQGQAC to get a 4-pack for $7.

