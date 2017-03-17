Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Keep Your Pets In the Backseat With These Affordable Seat BeltsShep McAllisterToday 9:17amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoPetsAmazonEtekcity12EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 4-Pack Pet Seat Belts, $7 with code N4OQGQAC If you want to keep your furry friends in the backseat where they belongs on your next road trip, these dog seat belts clip into most standard seat belt buckles on one end, and a dog harness on the other.A few things here: First, these aren’t designed to keep your dog safe in an accident, if that wasn’t obvious. They’re meant to keep her from jumping into the front seat to tell you she loves you while you’re merging onto the highway. Second, use a dog harness instead of a collar, just in case you get into a fender bender or have to come to a hard stop. Third, use promo code N4OQGQAC to get a 4-pack for $7. More Deals Recommended StoriesWaste a Few Days Doing Mindless Stunts In Just Cause 3 For $20The Smartest Little Snack Bowl Keeps Your Olive Pits Out of Sight - Just $13 TodayGrab a 3-Pack of Your Favorite Dry Shampoo for Only $16Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply