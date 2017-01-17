Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here
for more.
You’re never going to believe this, but Amazon’s running another fitness-focused sale in the month of January. Today, you can save on medicine balls, dumbbells, pull-up bars, kettlebells, and more from j/fit.
Everything here is near or below its all-time best price, so go flex your savings muscles, and lock in your order before things start selling out.
Senior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com