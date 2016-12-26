Keep Your New Gadgets Powered Up With a Trio of APC DiscountsShep McAllisterToday 9:02amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAPCPowerTechAmazonGold Box24EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink APC BR1300G, $100 | APC BE550G, $47 | APC 8-Outlet Surge Protector, $13 If you ever have to deal with power shortages and brief outages, Amazon’s offering all-time low prices on a pair of APC UPS backup power supplies, plus an 8-outlet surge protector, today only. Advertisement If you use a desktop computer, these will of course keep your machine running without any interruption in the event of a power outage, which means you won’t lose any unsaved work. But even if you only use laptops and mobile devices at home, they could still run lamps, your router and modem, or even a TV until the power comes back on.The $100 BR1300G gives you 1,300 volt-amps and 780 watts, while the $47 APC BE550G is better suited for networking gear like your router and modem. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply