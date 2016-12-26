If you ever have to deal with power shortages and brief outages, Amazon’s offering all-time low prices on a pair of APC UPS backup power supplies, plus an 8-outlet surge protector, today only.



Advertisement

If you use a desktop computer, these will of course keep your machine running without any interruption in the event of a power outage, which means you won’t lose any unsaved work. But even if you only use laptops and mobile devices at home, they could still run lamps, your router and modem, or even a TV until the power comes back on.

The $100 BR1300G gives you 1,300 volt-amps and 780 watts, while the $47 APC BE550G is better suited for networking gear like your router and modem. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.