<Whispers> There’s nothing magical about YETI products.



Vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumblers are fantastic, don’t get me wrong. They really can keep ice frozen all day long, and they look really cool while doing it. But they’re all basically the exact same thing, so don’t overpay for a brand name.

While you’re at it, go ahead and pick up a dozen stainless steel drinking straws for just $10.