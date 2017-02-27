Today only, Amazon’s deeply discounting a selection of insulated Thermos products that will keep your favorite liquids hot or cold for shockingly long periods of time.



For my money, the best deal here is the can insulator for $8, which will keep a 12 ounce can chilly for up to three hours. YETI sells something like this for about $25, and some other companies offer them for around $10, but this is just as good, for far less money. Head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.

More Deals

http://deals.kinja.com/todays-best-deals-anker-chargers-desk-lamps-dyson-va-1792782016?rev=1488207646084