Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Keep Your Drinks Hot or Cold All Day Long With Amazon's Thermos SaleShep McAllisterToday 8:31amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAmazonGold BoxKitchenHomeThermos61EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Thermos Gold Box Today only, Amazon’s deeply discounting a selection of insulated Thermos products that will keep your favorite liquids hot or cold for shockingly long periods of time.For my money, the best deal here is the can insulator for $8, which will keep a 12 ounce can chilly for up to three hours. YETI sells something like this for about $25, and some other companies offer them for around $10, but this is just as good, for far less money. Head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals. More Dealshttp://deals.kinja.com/todays-best-deals-anker-chargers-desk-lamps-dyson-va-1792782016?rev=1488207646084Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply6 repliesLeave a reply