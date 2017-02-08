Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Keep Track Of Four Different Items With Tile's $70 Combo PackShep McAllisterToday 2:09pmFiled to: TechSmart HomeTileMobile DevicesAMazon8EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Tile Combo Pack, $70 Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $70 today, an all-time low. Advertisement You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back $100, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: String Lights, Tool Set, Survival GrenadeGrab Another Year of PlayStation Plus For $45Anker's Absurdly Popular String Lights Are Down To Their Lowest PriceShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply