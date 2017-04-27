One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by having a BOGO sale on all of their bikini separates. Seriously, buy one top or bottom and get another top or bottom free.



Just put a two pieces in your cart (you can mix and match with style and size, or multiple tops and bottoms), and you’ll see the discount automatically. Plus, there’s free shipping and returns.