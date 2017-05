Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

When it comes time to heat up your soup for lunch at work, you’ve got two options. You could bring it in a Thermos Food Jar, which will keep it hot for up to 7 hours, or you could stand by the microwave while Gabe from accounting shows you more pictures of his cats. They aren’t even cute cats, Gabe!



Amazon’s taking $5 off both the 16 oz. model with folding spoon, and the 24 oz. jar sans spoon, so place your order before this deal cools off.