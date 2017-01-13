Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Keep Drinks Cold For Hours With This $8 Thermos KoozieShep McAllisterToday 9:10amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenHomeDrinksAmazonThermosBooze8EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Thermos Stainless Steel Beverage Can Insulator, $8 Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This imposing metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal. Advertisement Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you can use it all year round.Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $8 right now. Bottom’s up! Recommended StoriesCarry an Extra Phone Charge Anywhere With This Super Thin BatteryGet Your Snow Boots (And Anything Else) for An Extra Discount at SperryGet Watch Dogs 2 For $30 From Amazon, No Hacking RequiredShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply