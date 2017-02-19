Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Join the Sous-Vide Revolution With Instant Pot's Circulator, Now Just $89Shep McAllisterToday 2:26pmFiled to: kinja DealsDealsKitchenHomeAmazonInstant Pot23EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Instant Pot Sous-Vide Circulator, $89 A whole bunch of you have bought Anova’s excellent sous-vide circulators over the past few years, but today, you can get Instant Pot’s new take on the product category for $89, an all-time low. Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous-vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longish period of time, resulting in meat that is heated all the way through to a very precise temperature. It sounds weird, but trust me when I say that it works like magic. The Instant Pot circulator doesn’t actually require an Instant Pot to function, and won’t integrate with one in any special way either; it simply clamps to the side of any pot just like the Anova. It also lacks the Anova’s wireless connectivity, which is mostly useless on the Bluetooth model, but is somewhat helpful on the more expensive Wi-Fi version.That said, if you’ve been meaning to buy one of these things, $89 is a great price for a gadget that will completely change the way you cook. Recommended StoriesSunday's Best Deals: Sony Headphones, Overwatch, Instant Pot Sous-Vide, and MoreLoad Up Your Kindle With 40 Popular Titles For Just a Few Bucks EachSony's Old-As-Dirt (But Still Great) MDRV6 Headphones Are Back On SaleShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply