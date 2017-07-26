If you’re in the market for a TV, computer, graphics card, camera, smartphone, drone, speaker system, or pretty much anything else that could be broadly considered “electronic,” Jet’s taking $25 off basically any $150 electronic order with promo code ITSELECTRIC25, or $40 off any $250 order with code ITSELECTRIC40. As far as we know, there aren’t any restrictions as long as you can find the item on through this page.
Jet's Running a Rare Sitewide Electronics Sale, With Up to $40 Off Your Order
