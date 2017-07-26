$25 off any $150 electronics order with code ITSELECTRIC25 | $40 off any $250 electronics order with code ITSELECTRIC40

If you’re in the market for a TV, computer, graphics card, camera, smartphone, drone, speaker system, or pretty much anything else that could be broadly considered “electronic,” Jet’s taking $25 off basically any $150 electronic order with promo code ITSELECTRIC25, or $40 off any $250 order with code ITSELECTRIC40. As far as we know, there aren’t any restrictions as long as you can find the item on through this page.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Pool Inflatables, OneBlade Pro, Solar Battery Pack, and More
PSA: Coke Zero Is Going Away Next Month, So Stock Up While You Can
Monitor Your Home In 1080p For Just $48