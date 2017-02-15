J.Crew Factory is saying “Hail to the Chief” by giving you 50% off literally everything during their Presidents’ Day sale. Usually, their discounts will have exclusions like suiting or kids, but this one doesn’t have any of the annoying mumbo-jumbo. All the prices are marked down, including clearance, so no need to do math to figure out just how much that checkered button down or sheath dress is.



Advertisement

Here are a few discounted new arrivals to check out: