J.Crew Factory is Taking 50% Off Everything with No Exclusions

50% off everything J.Crew Factory is saying "Hail to the Chief" by giving you 50% off literally everything during their Presidents' Day sale. Usually, their discounts will have exclusions like suiting or kids, but this one doesn't have any of the annoying mumbo-jumbo. All the prices are marked down, including clearance, so no need to do math to figure out just how much that checkered button down or sheath dress is.

Here are a few discounted new arrivals to check out: Printed Short Sleeve Gallery Dress, $49 | Stretch Pencil Skirt, $43 | Reversible Turtleneck Pullover Sweatshirt, $40 | Edie Leather Loafers, $45 | Chevron Pendant Necklace, $20 | Striped Off-the-Shoulder Top, $20 Fleet Jacket, $64 | Printed Silk Tie, $22 | Sutton Lightweight Chino, $30 | Slim Flex Washed Shirt, $30 | Classic Boat Shoes, $44