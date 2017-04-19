OXA DIY Back Hair Shaver, $12 with code XCVGCZG9

I’m just going to kick off this post by sharing this product’s Amazon description.



ARE YOU A HAIRY APE? No problem. Guys feel confident shirtless after using OXA Back Shaver. So, if you have “patchy” or “spotty” patches of hair on your back or body or if you are so hairy that you are often mistaken for being a “hairy ape” there is no job too great for the OXA Back Shaver.

I don’t think back hair is why most men feel uncomfortable shirtless, but I digress.

This product looks very similar to the BaKlade, which we’ve written about before. It doesn’t have many reviews to go off of, but it’s 1/3 the price of the name brand with promo code XCVGCZG9 so it might be worth checking out if you’re a HAIRY APE.

Another Gizmodo Media Group staff member (who shall remain nameless, but speculate away) bought this earlier in the month, and reports that it “does the job.”