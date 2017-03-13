Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.It May Not Feel Like Hiking Weather, but L.L.Bean Is Ready for It With 20% OffJillian LucasToday 1:22pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleOutdoorsL.L.BeanWomen's ApparelMen's Apparel41EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 20% off hiking clothes, footwear, and gear with code TRAIL L.L.Bean is ready for you to get outside. Right now, use the code TRAIL, and take 20% off all hiking clothes, footwear, and gear. Get ready to spend your days winding through trees and climbing mountains. They even has some great rainwear to help stave off the impending spring showers. Advertisement Here’s what to pick up with the discount: Gore-Tex Mountain Treads Hiking Boots, $159 | Trail Model Rain Jacket, $63 | North Ridge Fleece, $40 | Cresta Hiking Pants, $55 Mountain Hoodie, $56 | Comfort Trail Pants, $48 | Gore-Tex Cresta Hiking Boots, $199 | Stowaway Day Pack, $32 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Mission Activewear, L.L.Bean, The Body Shop, Aerie, and MoreAmazon's Mission Activewear Sale Won't Give Your Wallet Too Much of a WorkoutToday's Best Deals: Mattress Toppers, Anker Flashlights, Mission Activewear, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply