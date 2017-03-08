Suaoki Air Compressor, $30 with code EZKR3ZHD

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $30 compressor, and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.