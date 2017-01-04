Improve Your Posture and Strengthen Your Core In 2017 With These Discounted Balance Ball ChairsShep McAllisterToday 8:33amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsGaiamOfficeHomePostureAmazon121EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Gaiam Balance Ball Chairs, $55 If you’ve resolved to get in better shape or improve your posture in 2017, these discounted balance ball chairs can help you get it done without any real time commitment. Amazon is offering the iconic Gaiam Balance Ball Chair in a variety of colors for $55, today only. That’s one of the lowest prices ever listed, and about $15-$25 less than usual. If you’re on the fence, check Lifehacker’s impressions of the chair for an in-depth review. More Deals Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply12 repliesLeave a reply