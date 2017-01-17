Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Illuminate Your House With Anker's Solar-Powered Spotlights, No Wiring RequiredShep McAllisterToday 10:24amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeLightingAnkerEufyAmazon95EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Eufy Solarlux 440 Solar Light, $20 Without any wiring to futz with, Eufy’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $20 today, half its usual price, and an all-time low.We’ve posted similar items in the past from Mpow and others, but this model has more LEDs (22 vs. 20) and a larger battery (2200mAh vs. 1500). Plus, Eufy is an Anker brand, and they’re pretty great at this stuff. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Prime Pantry Discounts, Copper Pans, Fitness Equipment, and MoreSave Big on a Prime Pantry Box With Chinese New Year and Super Bowl DealsUpgrade to Tri-Ply Cookware Without Selling Your Firstborn, Today OnlyShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply9 repliesLeave a reply