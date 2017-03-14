Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Illuminate Your Driveway With Today's Gold Box Deal, No Wiring RequiredShep McAllisterToday 11:05amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsSunforceAmazonHomeLighting22EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Sunforce Outdoor Solar Light, $30 We post deals on inexpensive solar motion lights all the time, but while this model from Sunforce is more expensive at $30, it differs in a few key ways. Advertisement Its solar panel can be placed up to 15' away from the light, so you could mount the light in a shaded area.It includes 80 LED bulbs, compared to 8-20 in most alternatives.The motion sensor can be pointed left or right, meaning it can spot people walking up the driveway more quickly. Rather than a non-replacable built-in battery, this includes three rechargeable AAs, which you can swap out as they wear down.This Gold Box deal is only about a dollar shy of this model’s all-time low, but it’s only available today. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Amazon Fire Tablet, Networking Gear, Lightning Cables, and MoreProp Up Your Phone In Style For Just $6This $8 MicroSD Card Reader Plugs Into Any USB or USB-C PortShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply