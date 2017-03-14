Sunforce Outdoor Solar Light, $30

We post deals on inexpensive solar motion lights all the time, but while this model from Sunforce is more expensive at $30, it differs in a few key ways.

  1. Its solar panel can be placed up to 15' away from the light, so you could mount the light in a shaded area.
  2. It includes 80 LED bulbs, compared to 8-20 in most alternatives.
  3. The motion sensor can be pointed left or right, meaning it can spot people walking up the driveway more quickly.
  4. Rather than a non-replacable built-in battery, this includes three rechargeable AAs, which you can swap out as they wear down.

This Gold Box deal is only about a dollar shy of this model’s all-time low, but it’s only available today.

