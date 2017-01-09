Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code MOH5CBPI | 2-Pack, $30 with code QQTH72MC | 4-Pack, $57 with code HKF48AG8

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more and save. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

