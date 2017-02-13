Discount Tire Direct President’s Day Sale

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: DEWALT Saws, Skechers Shoes, 8-Bit Link
Logitech's Tricked Out MX Master Mouse Is Cheaper Than Ever Today
Vantrue's Popular Dash Cams Are Back On Sale, Starting At $53