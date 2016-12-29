If You Still Don't Own a KitchenAid, Today's the Day to Get OneJillian LucasToday 11:04amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeKitchenKitchenAidStand Mixer5EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus, $200 Update: Looks like there was a separate listing for other colors at the same price that are still in stock. Grab one in black, red, or silver. Advertisement h/t Tim CUpdate: Sold out. Advertisement If you didn’t get a chance to grab a KitchenAid during deals week, now is your chance. The KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus is the perfect size for a kitchen and at $200, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on a non-refurb model.Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: KitchenAid, Flash Storage, Shark Vacuum, and MoreThis Flashlight Can Charge Your Phone and Jump Start Your CarGet All The Rest of Your Winter Needs for Up to 50% Off at L.L.BeanJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply