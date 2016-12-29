KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus, $200

Update: Looks like there was a separate listing for other colors at the same price that are still in stock. Grab one in black, red, or silver.

Update: Sold out.

If you didn’t get a chance to grab a KitchenAid during deals week, now is your chance. The KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus is the perfect size for a kitchen and at $200, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on a non-refurb model.

